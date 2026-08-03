Pest infestation adds to woes of farmers hit by lack of water in Madurai

MADURAI: Pest infestation in pockets of Madurai district has emerged as yet another challenge for Kuruvai farmers, who are already struggling with inadequate irrigation due to the non-release of water from the Vaigai dam.

Agriculture officials said pest incidence has been reported to a limited extent across five blocks in the district, while officials from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Madurai, have inspected the affected fields and launched awareness programmes to educate farmers on timely pest management and preventive measures.

The district, which usually records Kuruvai cultivation over 7,500 to 8,000 hectares, has seen a sharp decline this season. With Vaigai water not being released for irrigation, only around 2,000 hectares have been brought under cultivation, with most farmers depending on open wells and borewells to raise the crop.

Farmers in Vadipatti and surrounding areas have also reported pest attacks in paddy fields, adding to cultivation costs. S Senthil Kumar, a farmer from Vadipatti, said, “Normally, such pest attacks are witnessed during the monsoon season.

This year, despite the intense heat, the infestation has spread across several fields. A few grams of pesticide cost more than `900, and repeated pest management measures are significantly increasing our cultivation expenses,” he said.

Prolonged high temperatures have further strained groundwater availability, forcing farmers to reduce cultivation. M Jayaratchagan, a farmer from Madurai, said, “Earlier, we could run our irrigation motor throughout the day.

Now, the well gets depleted within a few hours, and we have to wait for two to four hours for it to recharge before pumping water again. Though we own five acres, we have cultivated only two acres this season. We are hoping for rainfall during the Aadi month,” he said.

Officials from the Agriculture Department maintained that the infestation remains confined to a small area and is currently in its initial stages and timely intervention would help contain the spread.