Seven cops in Tiruppur facing graft charges shunted to Armed Reserve

TIRUPPUR: Seven policemen attached to the Uthukuli police station in Tiruppur district were transferred to the Armed Reserve wing for allegedly not maintaining station records properly and over corruption charges.

Police sources said on July 18, a car collided with the rear portion of a truck parked along the Salem-Cochin national highway, near Chengapalli in Uthukuli.

In the incident, three people, including a woman, died while five others sustained injuries. They were from Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district.

It is alleged that some police personnel demanded money to complete formalities, including handing over the bodies to the relatives of the accident victims.

This matter came to the attention of District Superintendent of Police Shrishti Singh.

Furthermore, the SP received information that some police personnel were not properly maintaining station records and lacked administrative competence in their duties.

Following this, the SP ordered senior officials to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Based on an inquiry report, SP Shrishti Singh ordered the transfer of four head constables and three Grade-I constables attached to the Uthukuli police station to the Armed Reserve on Sunday.

Further investigation is under way.