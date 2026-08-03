Stalin and DKS nexus undermining TN's interest in Cauvery dispute: Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Electricity and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday alleged there existed a close nexus between DMK president MK Stalin and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and claimed that it was undermining Tamil Nadu’s interests in the Cauvery water dispute.

He also defended the state government’s decision not to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the next course of action, arguing that political parties in Tamil Nadu held divergent views on the issue, unlike their counterparts in Karnataka.

Answering queries by reporters at the Chennai airport, the minister said, “Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar (DKS) and the DMK’s first family have shared a close relationship that goes beyond party politics, for many years. Whatever DKS wishes, the DMK will echo and vice versa.”

The minister added that it was widely claimed that DKS was more eager than anyone else to see DMK return to power. “Many have further alleged that, rather than listening to the Congress leadership, DKS pays greater heed to what MK Stalin says. What has happened over the past week has reflected that,” Nirmal Kumar added.

The minister alleged that, during the tenure of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, then DMK president M Karunanidhi exerted pressure on Karnataka not to release Cauvery water because doing so would earn her political credit. He further alleged that DMK was pursuing the same approach even today.