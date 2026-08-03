Tasmac may float online tenders for fresh bar licence in August

CHENNAI: Tasmac is likely to float online tenders for new bar licences in the second week of August. The corporation plans to use the fresh licensing round to begin a modernisation drive at bars attached to its outlets in Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore, senior officials told TNIE.

Following repeated complaints from consumers about poor sanitation, inadequate seating, substandard food, lack of drinking water and limited parking at several bars, Tasmac is discussing minimum standards for customer amenities before the new licences are issued.

As part of the exercise, the corporation is also considering allowing cooking facilities inside bars for the first time, a long-standing demand of bar owners. “At present, cooking is prohibited and stoves are not allowed inside bars.

However, inspections have found many bars violating the rule by using stoves. Bar owners have been urging the government to permit cooking facilities. Certain conditions relating to this issue may be incorporated in the new tender document. However, no final decision has been taken so far,” an official said.