TN eyes Rs 50K-crore investment fund, AI City, automated welfare in vision plan

CHENNAI: The TVK-led government’s Vetri Thamizhagam Vision pitches for a Rs 50,000-crore state investment fund to invest in emerging sectors, building a first-of-its-kind AI City, rolling out a “no-application” welfare delivery system and guaranteeing time-bound government services under a Right to Service Act, among others, over the next five years.

Furthermore, the vision document proposes a “People’s Choice Budget”, a participatory initiative where citizens directly decide how 10% of district-level development funds are utilised.

TNIE has exclusively accessed the Vetri Thamizhagam Vision, prepared by the state government’s Special Programme Implementation department, which was discussed in the new government’s first cabinet meeting with 436 proposals across 35 departments for the next five years.

The state has proposed to set up Tamil Nadu Strategic Investment Authority (TNSIA) with a `50,000-crore corpus, from which the government will directly invest in high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), aerospace, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced manufacturing.

“Rather than merely facilitating private investments, the Tamil Nadu government will co-invest alongside industries, create new economic value, and share ownership in these ventures. This approach will generate lakhs of high-quality jobs while also creating new non-tax revenue streams for the state,” the vision document read.