TN farmers made to deboard train forcibly at Nagpur by Maharashtra police

CHENNAI: The members of the Federation of Cauvery Delta Irrigation Farmers’ Associations, who were travelling by train to stage a demonstration in New Delhi demanding immediate release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, were forced to alight at Nagpur by the Maharashtra police on Sunday and were sent back to Tamil Nadu against their will.

KV Elankeeran, president of the federation, who led the delegation, said the police forcibly put them on the Tamil Nadu Express despite repeated requests to allow them to continue their journey. The farmers have planned to stage a demonstration in front of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry office on August 4.

Condemning the arrest of Tamil Nadu farmers by Maharashtra police, DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Sunday, said CM C Joseph Vijay should take immediate steps to secure the release of the farmers and seek an explanation from the Maharashtra government for their arrest.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in his message, said, “Stopping them and forcing them off the train is a violation of their human rights and an attack on Tamil Nadu’s rights.” The Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association (CPM) urged the centre to immediately release the farmers arrested for exercising their democratic right to protest and to make the necessary arrangements for them to proceed to Delhi.