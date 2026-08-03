TN's Thiruverumbur SIPCOT in race for the Union Government’s BHAVYA scheme

TIRUCHY: The SIPCOT Industrial Park at Thiruverumbur is among the seven industrial parks in Tamil Nadu that are likely to be developed under the centre’s Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), an ambitious scheme aimed at developing 100 investment-ready, plug-and-play industrial parks across the country. According to SIPCOT officials, the Tamil Nadu submitted its proposals recently.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which function sunder the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will study all proposals received from across the country and announce the final list.

In the first phase, up to 50 industrial parks will be selected.

Proposals will be assessed on parameters such as multimodal connectivity, site suitability, infrastructure quality, industrial ecosystem, policy support, digital governance readiness and sustainability.

A senior official in the district administration told TNIE that Thiruverumbur has several advantages that could enhance its prospects.

“The entire 148.9-acre land parcel remains unallotted, making it available for integrated development under the BHAVYA framework. Earlier, the land was proposed to be allotted to a single investor, but the project did not materialise and is still under consideration.

This gives us the flexibility to develop a world-class plug-and-play industrial park. The site also enjoys excellent connectivity to Tiruchy International Airport, the National Highway network and the existing industrial corridor, which further strengthens its prospects under the scheme,” the official said.

The official, however, clarified that the final decision would rest with the Central government. If selected, the Thiruverumbur SIPCOT Industrial Park will significantly strengthen Tiruchy’s industrial ecosystem by attracting fresh manufacturing investments, creating employment opportunities, the official added.