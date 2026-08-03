Two TVK functionaries held for cheating man of Rs 22 lakh

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two TVK functionaries in Arupukottai town were arrested by the district crime branch police on Saturday for allegedly cheating a transport operator of Rs 21.99 lakh.

The two party functionaries allegedly used the name of Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh and promised to secure the transporter a Tasmac loading contract.

Those arrested are Karthikeyan (30) and Satheesh Kumar (28), both Aruppukottai Town secretaries of the party. Their associate Prashanth Uthaman (42) of Coimbatore, who is also an accused, is absconding.

They were arrested following a complaint by Soundar Rajan, a transport operator based in Aruppukottai.

Last month, he was allegedly approached by the accused trio, allegedly assuring him that they could secure a contract for transporting liquor consignments from Tasmac warehouses to retail outlets in the district. Believing their assurance, Soundararajan allegedly paid the accused `21.99 lakh last month.

However, the promised contract was never secured and the money was not returned.