Valvil Ori festival begins at Kolli Hills

NAMAKKAL: The annual Valvil Ori Festival organised by the state government in honour of great archer and philanthropist Valvil Ori, began at Kolli Hills in Namakkal district on Sunday with the inauguration of a flower exhibition featuring more than 60,000 flowers.

The two-day festival was inaugurated at the Valvil Ori Hall in Semmedu. Senthamangalam MLA P Chandrasekar paid floral tributes to the portrait of Valvil Ori before inaugurating the flower exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Vasalurpatty.

The exhibition features floral installations made using roses, lilies and orchids, depicting figures such as goats, rabbits, butterflies, dancing women and other decorative designs. More than 60,000 flowers have been used to create the displays.

Vegetable carvings in the form of a dragon, eagle and crocodile, along with exhibits showcasing medicinal plants and crop varieties, have also been arranged for visitors.

The MLA also inaugurated an archery competition at the Government Tribal Residential School in Kolli Hills. Exhibitions by various government departments highlighting welfare schemes, along with a boating facility organised by the Tourism Department, were also inaugurated as part of the festival.

Cultural programmes, including folk dances, traditional music, silambam performances and programmes by school and college students, were held throughout the day. A biodiversity exhibition featuring indigenous cattle breeds, goats, rabbits, dogs, birds and other animals was also organised at the botanical garden, attracting a large number of tourists and visitors.

The Valvil Ori Festival, first introduced by the Tamil Nadu government in 1975, is held every year to commemorate the celebrated ruler of Kolli Hills and promote the region's tourism, culture and tribal heritage.