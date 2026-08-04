2,200 toppers didn’t receive allotment in TNEA first round

CHENNAI: More than 2,200 students who secured a cut-off of 190 marks and above out of 200 did not receive seat allotments in the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 counselling, marking a sharp increase from around 1,450 last year.

As per TNEA data, only 4,409 of the 6,627 candidates with a cut-off of 190 and above secured allotments in the first round. Among the 52 students who obtained a perfect 200/200 cut-off, only 38 were allotted seats. Similarly, only 1,506 of the 2,151 candidates with a cut-off of 195 and above received allotments.

Experts attributed the increase to several factors, including top scorers opting for medical courses, IITs, NITs and deemed universities.

“Every year, around 1,200 to 1,400 students above the 190 cut-off fail to secure a seat, but this year the number has risen to 2,218,” said career guidance expert Jayaprakash Gandhi, who has analysed TNEA data for over a decade. Gandhi also pointed to the growing concentration of demand in a handful of institutions.

“Out of 422 engineering colleges, only 23 have filled more than 60% of their seats, while 294 colleges recorded single-digit admissions in the first round. This indicates that students are unwilling to compromise on college preference and are instead waiting for the subsequent rounds,” he said.