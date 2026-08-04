700 TNEB AEs promoted to assistant executive engineer posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) on Monday promoted 700 Assistant Engineers (Electrical) as Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical), in one of the utility’s largest promotion exercises in recent years. The promotion orders were issued by Energy and Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on the instructions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

An official release said the board has been following a transparent promotion process based on seniority and merit. It said the large-scale promotions would strengthen field-level operations and improve the efficiency of power distribution and maintenance across the state.

The newly promoted assistant executive engineers are expected to play a key role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the northeast monsoon. The board said the promotions would help expedite maintenance works, speed up the provision of new electricity connections and improve the functioning of substations and other power infrastructure. The release said the promoted officers would contribute to strengthening the state’s power infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity supply to consumers.

It added the state government continues to prioritise the welfare and career advancement of TNEB employees, with long-pending promotions and other administrative measures being implemented in a transparent and time-bound manner.