AIADMK leader Palaniswami demands Rs 25K per acre for withered Kuruvai crops

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the TVK government to immediately assess the extensive damage to Kuruvai crops in the Cauvery delta and provide compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to the affected farmers.

The former chief minister questioned whether the TVK government is effectively handling the Cauvery issue, alleging the government has taken no visible step to secure the release of Cauvery water.

He said several political parties, including the AIADMK, had urged the government to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the Cauvery issue and the proposed Mekedatu dam, but the government had ignored the demand.

Recalling the earlier practice, Palaniswami said both AIADMK and DMK governments had consulted political parties and farmers before approaching the Supreme Court to secure Cauvery water. Claiming the AIADMK government had obtained the final Supreme Court verdict on the dispute, he alleged the present TVK government has failed to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests.