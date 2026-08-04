Anbumani condemns Udhayanidhi's remarks, questions arrest; Premalatha slams police action

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday condemned the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin during the DMK's Cauvery protest in Thanjavur, while also questioning the government's decision to arrest him. DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant also criticised the arrest, calling it undemocratic.
In a statement, Anbumani said Udhayanidhi's comments were "undignified and unacceptable", adding that a person who had served as Deputy Chief Minister and now held the post of Leader of the Opposition should speak with responsibility and decorum.
He also questioned the government's decision to arrest Udhayanidhi despite the Madras High Court directing that he should not be arrested until noon.
Stating that the arrest appeared politically motivated, Anbumani urged both the ruling party and the opposition to focus on addressing Tamil Nadu's pressing issues instead of engaging in political confrontation.
He also said the government should ensure that the arrest did not lead to a deterioration in law and order.
Meanwhile, Premalatha Vijayakant condemned Udhayanidhi's arrest, comparing it to the colonial era "gag law" used to suppress dissent.
Stating that expressing political opinions was a fundamental democratic right, she said responding to speech with arrests was against democratic traditions.
She also questioned the government's swift action against the Leader of the Opposition while no legal action had allegedly been taken against TVK functionaries accused of assaulting journalists in Ranipet.
With the Assembly's Budget session scheduled to begin on Wednesday, she said arresting the Leader of the Opposition over remarks made at a public meeting was not in line with democratic values and urged the government to uphold freedom of expression and ensure equal enforcement of the law.