Anbumani condemns Udhayanidhi's remarks, questions arrest; Premalatha slams police action

Stating that the arrest appeared politically motivated, Anbumani urged both the ruling party and the opposition to focus on addressing Tamil Nadu's pressing issues instead of engaging in political confrontation.

He also said the government should ensure that the arrest did not lead to a deterioration in law and order.

Meanwhile, Premalatha Vijayakant condemned Udhayanidhi's arrest, comparing it to the colonial era "gag law" used to suppress dissent.

Stating that expressing political opinions was a fundamental democratic right, she said responding to speech with arrests was against democratic traditions.

She also questioned the government's swift action against the Leader of the Opposition while no legal action had allegedly been taken against TVK functionaries accused of assaulting journalists in Ranipet.

With the Assembly's Budget session scheduled to begin on Wednesday, she said arresting the Leader of the Opposition over remarks made at a public meeting was not in line with democratic values and urged the government to uphold freedom of expression and ensure equal enforcement of the law.