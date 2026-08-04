El Nino impact: TN farmers seek adequate funds in budget

TIRUCHY: With the state budget set to be presented in the Assembly, farmers have urged the TVK-led government to earmark adequate funds for the agriculture sector, citing the prevailing El Nino weather phenomenon that is likely to delay the monsoon, reduce rainfall, increase temperatures and worsen water scarcity.
They have also sought drought relief measures for farmers, agricultural labourers and VB-G RAM G Employment Scheme workers to mitigate the impact of the anticipated dry conditions.
The shortage of water has affected the entire Cauvery delta region, including Tiruchy district, one of the worst-hit districts in the state. Due to the failure of the southwest monsoon, the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, which should normally be flowing with abundant water, have dried up, severely affecting kuruvai cultivation along the Cauvery and its branch canals, said Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, affiliated with the CPI.
"Most of the farmers have skipped kuruvai due to water shortage. Wherever raised, the crop have started withering. Farmers are worried about whether they will be able to begin samba cultivation. The government should issue clear guidelines and prepare an action plan for samba cultivation. There should be an announcement in this regard in the budget," he said.
Sivasuriyan also urged the government to direct collectors to hold special review meetings with farmers and agriculture officials to monitor the situation and plan relief measures.
Vayalur N Rajendran, state treasurer of the farmers' wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, said perennial crops such as banana, sugarcane, betel vine, flower plants and korai grass, which provide a steady source of income to farmers, are also under threat. The government should announce compensation for these crops in the budget and enhance allocations for the agriculture sector.
"The severe drought has also caused a shortage of fodder for livestock, and green fodder has become difficult to obtain. There should be some plan in the budget to help farmers protect their livestock," he said.
Pointing to the impact on rural livelihoods, S Palanivel, an agricultural labourer, said the drought had left agricultural workers without employment.
"After the introduction of the VB-G RAM G scheme, only 10 to 15 workers are being provided employment in each village panchayat. Our families have been left without any source of income. The government should also take up the desilting and deepening of lakes and ponds and restore feeder and drainage canals so that agricultural labourers get wages," he said.