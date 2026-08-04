El Nino impact: TN farmers seek adequate funds in budget

TIRUCHY: With the state budget set to be presented in the Assembly, farmers have urged the TVK-led government to earmark adequate funds for the agriculture sector, citing the prevailing El Nino weather phenomenon that is likely to delay the monsoon, reduce rainfall, increase temperatures and worsen water scarcity.

They have also sought drought relief measures for farmers, agricultural labourers and VB-G RAM G Employment Scheme workers to mitigate the impact of the anticipated dry conditions.

The shortage of water has affected the entire Cauvery delta region, including Tiruchy district, one of the worst-hit districts in the state. Due to the failure of the southwest monsoon, the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, which should normally be flowing with abundant water, have dried up, severely affecting kuruvai cultivation along the Cauvery and its branch canals, said Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, affiliated with the CPI.

"Most of the farmers have skipped kuruvai due to water shortage. Wherever raised, the crop have started withering. Farmers are worried about whether they will be able to begin samba cultivation. The government should issue clear guidelines and prepare an action plan for samba cultivation. There should be an announcement in this regard in the budget," he said.