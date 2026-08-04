Five of Chennai family killed in Madurai crash

MADURAI: Five members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with several vehicles and flipped over multiple times on the Thumbaipatti highway near Melur in Madurai early on Monday. Four others sustained injuries in the collision and are undergoing treatment at government hospitals.

The deceased were identified as K Sriram (32), his wife Ranchana (27), their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Kiruthika, Sriram’s brother K Balaji (28) and their mother K Rajamery (50), all hailing from Chennai.

Sriram’s father, V Kanagaraj (55), who was also in the car, two bike riders, R Murugan (40) and C Murugan (55) of Sivaganga, and the driver of another car, J Prakash (40) from Madurai, sustained injuries.

Police said the incident occurred around 6.30am when Sriram and his family were on their way to attend a family function in Thoothukudi. Sriram, who was at the wheel, lost control of the car and hit a two-wheeler, driven by R Murugan, from behind.

To avoid further collision, he diverted the car to the right, but crossed over the median and hit another car — driven by Prakash — coming from the opposite direction.