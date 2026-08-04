Human faeces found inside school water tank, probe on in TN's Dindigul

DINDIGUL: Human feces was found inside the water tank at a government middle school in Ayyalur on Monday afternoon, leaving teachers and students shocked.

According to sources, teachers noticed a foul smell coming from the water tap. Investigating further, a group of staff and students went up to the terrace and found a small plastic cover inside the plastic water tank. They managed to pull it out only to find human feces along with a letter, whose contents were erased by water.

The school authorities informed police and a team led by Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar arrived on the scene for inspection, joined by revenue and sanitary workers. The water was drained and the tank was cleaned thoroughly.

Speaking to TNIE, Jeyakumar said, “The water didn’t have any odour. We have sent water samples for a test. We suspect the involvement of an insider from the school. Besides, we also suspect a person who is residing near the school premises. The person had refused to vacate the area, when the school authorities tried to construct a compound wall.”