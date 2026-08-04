IAF exam fraud unearthed in Avadi, four Haryana youths held in TN

CHENNAI: The real-life Vasool Raja flopped on Sunday. A routine hall ticket verification at the Indian Air Force Training Centre in Avadi brought out an alleged interstate examination fraud racket after officials caught four youths from Haryana impersonating candidates and using miniature electronic devices to cheat during a clerk recruitment examination.

The written examination, held on Sunday to fill just four clerk (Agniveer) vacancies, drew around 1,800 aspirants from across the country, police sources said.

The racket first unravelled when Indian Air Force (IAF) officials noticed that the photograph on one candidate’s admit card bore no resemblance to the person who had appeared for the lower division clerk exam. The suspect, R Gourav (21) of Thua village in Haryana’s Jind district, was allegedly writing the exam by impersonating S Aman Kumar. He was immediately detained.

Officials then escorted Gourav to the rooms where he and other candidates stayed and had kept their belongings.

During further verification, they found the bags of three other suspects, prompting a detailed check that led to the detection of another impersonator and two candidates allegedly using electronic devices.