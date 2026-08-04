Kabini waters reach Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Water released from the Kabini dam in Karnataka following heavy rainfall reached Tamil Nadu at Biligundulu near Hogenakkal in the early hours of Tuesday.

The inflow into Hogenakkal began rising steadily, with the water level reaching around 8,000 cusecs by 8 am. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) expect the inflow to increase further and cross 20,000 cusecs soon.

The Karnataka government had announced on Saturday that more than 25,000 cusecs of water had been released from the Kabini dam after heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas of Kerala and Karnataka.