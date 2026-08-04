Lorry owners oppose mandatory vehicle tracking devices, warn of strike in TN

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation on Monday warned to launch a statewide strike if the state government makes it compulsory for national permit lorries to install Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) with emergency alert systems at the current notified price, arguing that the requirement would add to the mounting financial burden on the transport sector.

Addressing reporters in Salem, Federation president C Dhanraj said the centre had made the installation of VLTDs mandatory for national permit commercial vehicles. However, he said its implementation rests with the state, which has the authority to defer or suspend the requirement until the concerns of transporters are addressed.

Dhanraj said Tamil Nadu has around 6.5 lakh heavy commercial vehicles and over 20 lakh light goods vehicles, of which more than 10 lakh operate across the country with national permits. While lorry owners are not opposed to technology that improves vehicle safety, they questioned the need for another tracking device when most long-distance lorries are already equipped with GPS systems.

He alleged that the state government had fixed the price of the approved VLTD at Rs 6,400, whereas similar devices are available in states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for around Rs 2,700.