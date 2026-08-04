Lorry owners oppose mandatory vehicle tracking devices, warn of strike in TN

SALEM: The Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation on Monday warned to launch a statewide strike if the state government makes it compulsory for national permit lorries to install Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) with emergency alert systems at the current notified price, arguing that the requirement would add to the mounting financial burden on the transport sector.
Addressing reporters in Salem, Federation president C Dhanraj said the centre had made the installation of VLTDs mandatory for national permit commercial vehicles. However, he said its implementation rests with the state, which has the authority to defer or suspend the requirement until the concerns of transporters are addressed.
Dhanraj said Tamil Nadu has around 6.5 lakh heavy commercial vehicles and over 20 lakh light goods vehicles, of which more than 10 lakh operate across the country with national permits. While lorry owners are not opposed to technology that improves vehicle safety, they questioned the need for another tracking device when most long-distance lorries are already equipped with GPS systems.
He alleged that the state government had fixed the price of the approved VLTD at Rs 6,400, whereas similar devices are available in states such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for around Rs 2,700.
"The pricing is unreasonable and places an additional burden on an industry already struggling with rising diesel prices, toll charges, insurance premiums and maintenance costs," he said.
He further alleged that the government had fixed the price without consulting lorry owners or their associations. The federation has submitted representations to the state Transport Minister and transport department officials seeking the formation of a committee to review the pricing and implementation of the scheme.
"We are only asking the government to reduce the cost and hold discussions with stakeholders before enforcing the rule. Until then, lorry owners should not be compelled to install the devices," he said.
Warning of stronger action, Dhanraj said the federation would convene its general council next month and announce a statewide strike if the government proceeded with mandatory installation without addressing the transporters' demands.