Madras HC gives bail to two suspects in TVK MLA poaching case

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Monday granted bail to two persons who were arrested by the Triplicane police in connection with the case on alleged bid to poach Uthangarai TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja by offering `35 crore for switching sides in a proposed trust motion against Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakaran.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders for enlarging on bail S Sethuraj, of Bengaluru, and M Naresh, of Besant Nagar in Chennai, by allowing the petitions they filed for the relief.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani representing the police, submitted that Sethuraj is the second accused in the case. He said investigations found that he had instructed his wife and driver to deliver `5 crore in Chennai on June 9 and on the same day he received `80 lakh in Madurai.

Stating that Sethuraj was the main person between two sets of conspirators, the APP said he acted on the instructions of DMK leader V Senthil Balaji.