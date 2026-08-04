Police seek common legal framework to handle misuse of prescription drugs in TN

COIMBATORE: With the state government stepping up measures against narcotics, police personnel involved in the crackdown have flagged a legal gap in dealing with certain drugs that are being widely misused by youngsters. They have urged the government to strengthen the legal framework to ensure stricter punishments.

They particularly pointed out that two prescription painkillers — Tydol and Tapentadol — which are frequently seized during anti-drug drives, slip through strict measures due to legal gaps.

According to a senior officer from the Enforcement Bureau CID (EB-CID), the growing misuse of prescription drugs like Tapentadol, Tydol, Nitrazepam and a few others has become a major concern. These prescription-only drugs should not be sold without a valid doctor’s prescription.

Their availability at pharmacies is strictly monitored by the drugs control department. However, police continue to seize them in large numbers in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Vellore and Chengalpattu districts. Specifically, the misuse of Tydol and Tapentadol is reportedly higher than Nitrazepam due to the alleged legal gaps.

“We can book cases involving Nitrazepam under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. But the same is not possible for Tapentadol and Tydol because their chemical combinations are not categorised under the Act.

They attract only the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (Schedule H), which cannot be handled effectively by law enforcement agencies. Only the drugs control department can take action,” the officer said.

If there is a case under the NDPS Act, it will be heard in a special court, which ensures speedy trial and maximum punishment. However, for Tydol and Tapentadol, cases have to be booked under Section 123 of the BNS (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence).