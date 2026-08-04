Residents in TN's Bommidi distressed by unannounced blockage of underpass

DHARMAPURI: Residents in rural areas around Bommidi are distressed by the Southern Railway's 'unannounced' blockage of the underpass near the railway station.

The underpass near Bommidi Railway Station was constructed to improve connectivity between Vidivelli, Bandarachettipatti, Thippireddihalli, Kondagarahalli and other rural panchayats.

However, on Saturday, the Southern Railway blocked the underpass by depositing gravel and sand, effectively cutting off access to several panchayats. The commuters now have to take a nearly 7-km detour to their homes. Irked by this, local residents have urged the Southern Railway to take steps to allow traffic flow through the underpass.

Speaking to TNIE, B Sivakumar from Kondagarahalli, said, "Most of the people in rural Bommidi rely on the underpass to transport their produce to the markets and milk loads from the societies also reach our village through here.