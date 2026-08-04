Residents seek urgent restoration of roads dug up for UGD construction in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Roads dug up for the underground drainage (UGD) project in several parts of Coimbatore have become a major source of concern for residents and motorists, who have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to expedite restoration works before more accidents occur.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is executing the UGD project on behalf of the CCMC in several localities, including Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatti and Vellakinar.

While pipeline installation and manhole chamber construction works continue, many stretches remain in a damaged condition long after the excavation. Among the worst-affected are the Vadavalli-Thondamuthur and Vadavalli-Edayarpalayam roads.

“Every day we have to slow down and carefully manoeuvre through the damaged stretch. During the night, it becomes even more dangerous because there are very few streetlights and inadequate warning signs,” said R Sanjay, a daily commuter from Vadavalli.

Motorists alleged that in several locations, the work sites lack proper barricades and reflective safety markers. “Two-wheeler riders are the worst affected. A small mistake is enough to cause a fall,” said S Kavitha of Thudiyalur.

When inquired about it, sources in the CCMC said that the civic body is yet to receive funds from the government. “We’ve spoken with the contractors and the issues are being sorted out. Road works will begin soon,” added the sources.