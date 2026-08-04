Teacher suspended for allegedly assaulting headmistress in Karur school

KARUR: A secondary grade assistant teacher at a Panchayat Union Elementary School in Karur district was placed under suspension on Monday after a video allegedly showing her assaulting the headmistress in front of students inside a classroom went viral on social media.

According to officials, the teacher, P Kalaimathi, was working in the school at Chinnandankoil in Thanthoni block. In the video, Kalaimathi could be seen walking towards headmistress Bhuvana, seated in a chair and conducting class, and suddenly attacking her.

Although the headmistress could be seen trying to free herself, Kalaimathi continued to assault her, pushed her to the floor and walked out of the classroom.

Based on the video footage, District Educational Officer (Elementary) Shanmugam conducted an inquiry with the staff and students. After confirming that the incident had taken place on July 30, he issued an order suspending Kalaimathi with effect from Monday on charges of misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Officials said the entire incident was captured by a camera mounted above a smart board installed in the classroom. Education department officials said members of the Parents-Teachers Association had earlier lodged a complaint against Kalaimathi, alleging that she frequently treated students harshly and physically assaulted them in the classroom.

Following the complaint, officials from the district education office conducted an inquiry. Suspecting that headmistress Bhuvana was responsible for the complaint and the subsequent inquiry, Kalaimathi purportedly assaulted her, official sources said.