TN Businessman P.R. Sundar booked for alleged sexual harassment following TV anchor’s complaint

CHENNAI: The Ice House police have registered a case against businessman P.R. Sundar following a complaint by a woman news anchor working with a private television channel, who alleged sexual harassment, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Police said the case has been booked under five sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to sexual harassment, offences against women and criminal intimidation.

According to the complaint, the woman had approached Sundar seeking employment, following which the two became acquainted.

She alleged that Sundar later invited her to his residence in Pattinapakkam, where he allegedly behaved inappropriately. She further claimed that when she informed his wife about the alleged incident, no action was taken.

The complainant also alleged that Sundar later asked her to visit his office on the pretext of apologising for an incident that allegedly occurred on June 29, 2026.

She claimed that she was confined to a room for nearly three hours, during which she was allegedly sexually harassed and threatened with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint, the Ice House police registered an FIR and commenced an investigation.