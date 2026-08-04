TN farmers welcome plan to set up value addition centre for mangoes

KRISHNAGIRI: Five integrated mango processing parks will be established in Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri, setting the region up to become the mango industrial corridor of Tamil Nadu, according to the state government's Vetri Tamizhagam Vision document.

According to the document, as a part of developmental plans for western TN, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri will be announced as the mango industrial corridor, following which five integrated mango processing parks will be established in both districts, in which cold storage facilities, mango pulp production units will be created, along with infrastructure for direct export of mangoes.

Similarly, a value addition centre for mangoes will also be established and cargo transport facilities will also be created to directly transport mangoes produced in Krishnagiri to airports in Chennai and Bengaluru for export.

Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts cultivate mangoes across 51,000 hectares and there are 24 mango pulp industries located in the former.

K M Soundararajan, a farmer and president of Mango Farmers' Federation, said, "The details of Vetri Tamizhagam Vision is a welcome one and if the said points are implemented, then the TVK government is the best governance for us.