TN hit by Cauvery issue only when Congress is in power in Karnataka: BJP state chief Nainar

ERODE: Tamil Nadu faces water-sharing problems only when the Congress is in power in Karnataka, said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, adding that Congress ministers of Tamil Nadu should urge their counterparts in the neighbouring state to release the Cauvery water due to the state.

Nagenthran was speaking after paying respects to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his memorial day in Erode on Monday. Marking the occasion, tributes were paid to his statue at the memorial hall in Odanilai on behalf of the state government, as well as by various political parties, including the BJP, DMK, AIADMK, NTK, and KMDK, and other outfits.

Addressing reporters later, Nagenthran said, “The expected inflow of water into the Cauvery River has not taken place this Aadi Perukku. The Karnataka government certainly cannot build a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu.

As per the Supreme Court’s verdict, the Cauvery Water Management Authority holds full authority, and it will not grant permission for the project. Karnataka does not respect the authority’s orders. We receive only the surplus water when there is good rainfall. They do not release water on their own.”