TN scraps governor's nod for appointing chief secretary, DGP appointments

CHENNAI: In a significant move to strengthen Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s control over the administration, the state government has scrapped the practice of seeking prior approval of the Tamil Nadu governor in the appointments of Chief Secretary and Head of Police Force (HoPF)/Director General of Police. Appointment orders for both these key posts can now be issued without gubernatorial clearance.

The changes, which are part of a new standing order issued by the Human Resources Management Department dated July 29, almost rewrite the rule-35 delegation framework of the state and end the practice hitherto mandated under TN Government Business Rules, 1978. The order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar supersedes all standing orders issued between 2022 and 2025, including one issued as recently as January.

The changes in the framework make CM’s endorsement mandatory in every crucial administrative decision. It recentralises authority over appointments, transfers and disciplinary action, with all files concerning Secretaries to Government, Heads of Department,

All India Service officers, Additional Secretaries, District Revenue Officers and Superintendents of Police mandated to be brought to the notice of the CM rather than being disposed of at the ministerial level. Disciplinary proceedings against IAS, IPS and IFS officers require CM’s approval at every stage, from initiation, issuance of show-cause notices to final orders.

Financial sanctions above `2 crore for recurring expenditure and `5 crore for non-recurring expenditure now require the CM’s approval, with the Minister for Finance, Planning and Development retaining authority over smaller sums and for most centrally-sponsored schemes. Disputes between finance and administrative departments are to be escalated to the CM.

Land acquisition above 1 hectare for infrastructure projects and land transfers between state and central governments require joint clearance by the CM and Revenue Minister.