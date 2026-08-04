Tribal women to launch first micro-bakeries in TN's STR

ERODE: The aroma of freshly baked cakes and biscuits is soon set to linger in the air in Hasanur village, in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve of Erode district, as nearly 25 tribal women have been trained by the forest department, and will launch two micro-bakeries on August 9.
“Under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) initiative, we conducted baking training for 25 beneficiaries from tribal villages for 45 days. The department spent Rs 1.5 lakh for this purpose,” said K Prakash, Forest Range Officer of eco-development in Hasanur Forest Division.
“After completing their training, the women from villages, including Onkalvadi and KK Thotti, have come together to open two micro-level bakeries. This is the first time tribal women trained by the forest department are starting a bakery. Micro-credit loans have been provided to them.
Cakes, biscuits, tribal-made snacks, and tea products are currently available here. With the help of the READ, an NGO, 15 tribal women have now set up the bakery in a temporary location. Similarly, another team of 10 tribal women will start a bakery soon. A shed will be provided for them by the forest department on the Coimbatore-Mysore NH,” he added.
A senior forest official said, “We are providing micro-credit loans of up to `20,000 to every tribal individual wishing to start a small business. This aside, micro-level areca leaf plate product manufacturing units are set to become operational in two villages in Hasanur soon. These projects are awaiting the HT power line and will get it soon.”
Yogesh Kumar Garg, deputy director of STR (Hasanur Forest Division), said, the forest department is working on providing basic amenities alongside initiatives such as microcredit loans and livelihood-linked training.
R Karuppasamy, director of READ, said, “Millet-based biscuits and value-added millet products will be available. A bakery has been operating on a trial basis for the past two days. From August 9, two bakeries will be in operation and we have currently constructed sheds in Hasanur.”