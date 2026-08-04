Tribal women to launch first micro-bakeries in TN's STR

ERODE: The aroma of freshly baked cakes and biscuits is soon set to linger in the air in Hasanur village, in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve of Erode district, as nearly 25 tribal women have been trained by the forest department, and will launch two micro-bakeries on August 9.

“Under the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response (TBGPCCR) initiative, we conducted baking training for 25 beneficiaries from tribal villages for 45 days. The department spent Rs 1.5 lakh for this purpose,” said K Prakash, Forest Range Officer of eco-development in Hasanur Forest Division.

“After completing their training, the women from villages, including Onkalvadi and KK Thotti, have come together to open two micro-level bakeries. This is the first time tribal women trained by the forest department are starting a bakery. Micro-credit loans have been provided to them.

Cakes, biscuits, tribal-made snacks, and tea products are currently available here. With the help of the READ, an NGO, 15 tribal women have now set up the bakery in a temporary location. Similarly, another team of 10 tribal women will start a bakery soon. A shed will be provided for them by the forest department on the Coimbatore-Mysore NH,” he added.