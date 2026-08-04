Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested in Chennai over controversial remarks

CHENNAI: Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained for questioning by a joint team of Thanjavur and Neelankarai police from his residence on East Coast Road in Neelankarai at around 11 am on Tuesday in connection with multiple cases registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against women during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Monday.
According to police sources, six FIRs have so far been registered against Udhayanidhi across Tamil Nadu over the speech. The Thanjavur case was filed based on a complaint by the women’s wing organiser of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who alleged that his remarks were offensive and derogatory towards women.
Security was tightened outside Udhayanidhi’s residence on Tuesday morning, with additional police personnel deployed as a precautionary measure.
After being arrested by the police, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the State government was using diversion tactics to distract people from real issues.
"I spoke for over 20 minutes on farmers, their welfare and the Cauvery river water issue. They have manipulated something that I never spoke about and are using it as a diversion tactic. It's not me; even a basic member of my party will not be threatened by such arrests. We will face it legally," Udhayanidhi told the media.
DMK cadres thronged Udhayanidhi's residence and raised slogans against his detention.
Meanwhile, TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar submitted a representation to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action against Udhayanidhi over his alleged remarks.
Alleging that the speech objectified women and normalised verbal harassment, he urged the commission to take cognisance of the rally speech, seek a public apology from the Leader of the Opposition, and direct the authorities to initiate legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Senior DMK leaders, including Duraimurugan, E V Velu, Sekar Babu and M A Subramanian, along with Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son-in-law V Sabareesan, were present at the residence when the police team arrived.
Before being taken away for questioning, Udhayanidhi briefly addressed reporters and described the police action as a “comedy”.
He alleged that the government had failed to answer questions raised by farmers and said he had highlighted several issues during Monday’s protest.
The remarks triggered a political controversy, with opposition parties condemning the statement. The TVK also staged statewide protests on Tuesday, demanding action against the former Deputy Chief Minister.
Police said Udhayanidhi was detained as part of the ongoing investigation into the cases. Further inquiries are under way.
High drama unfolded outside Udhayanidhi’s Neelankarai residence before his detention, with police officials arriving amid the controversy surrounding his remarks at the farmers’ protest in Thanjavur.
The DMK also approached the Madras High Court seeking protection for the party leader.
During his address at the rally, Udhayanidhi was criticising Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay when a person in the crowd reportedly mentioned the name of a Tamil actress.
Udhayanidhi then responded with a remark that was alleged to contain a suggestive double entendre. The comment subsequently drew criticism on social media and from political opponents.
Supporters of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), along with several other users online, criticised the statement, calling it inappropriate for a Leader of the Opposition and alleging that it diverted attention from issues such as the Cauvery water dispute.
The BJP also criticised Udhayanidhi over the remarks. BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy described the statement as “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful” and demanded action against him.
“It is shameful that former Chief Minister M K Stalin is silently watching those who claim to represent the ‘Dravidian Model’ make such indecent remarks in public,” Thirupathy said.
The controversy has further intensified the political battle in Tamil Nadu, with rival parties targeting the DMK over Udhayanidhi’s comments and the subsequent police action at his residence.
DMK leader and Lok Sabha MP T R Baalu, however, said Udhayanidhi had not made any remarks targeting any woman and dismissed the allegations as “false”.
Meanwhile, TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar submitted a representation to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action against Udhayanidhi over his remarks.
Alleging that the speech objectified women and normalised verbal harassment, he urged the commission to take cognisance of the rally speech, seek a public apology from the Leader of the Opposition and direct authorities to initiate legal proceedings under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)