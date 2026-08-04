Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested in Chennai over controversial remarks

CHENNAI: Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was detained for questioning by a joint team of Thanjavur and Neelankarai police from his residence on East Coast Road in Neelankarai at around 11 am on Tuesday in connection with multiple cases registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against women during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to police sources, six FIRs have so far been registered against Udhayanidhi across Tamil Nadu over the speech. The Thanjavur case was filed based on a complaint by the women’s wing organiser of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), who alleged that his remarks were offensive and derogatory towards women.

Security was tightened outside Udhayanidhi’s residence on Tuesday morning, with additional police personnel deployed as a precautionary measure.

After being arrested by the police, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the State government was using diversion tactics to distract people from real issues.

"I spoke for over 20 minutes on farmers, their welfare and the Cauvery river water issue. They have manipulated something that I never spoke about and are using it as a diversion tactic. It's not me; even a basic member of my party will not be threatened by such arrests. We will face it legally," Udhayanidhi told the media.

DMK cadres thronged Udhayanidhi's residence and raised slogans against his detention.

Meanwhile, TVK national spokesperson Pazha Selvakumar submitted a representation to the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking action against Udhayanidhi over his alleged remarks.

Alleging that the speech objectified women and normalised verbal harassment, he urged the commission to take cognisance of the rally speech, seek a public apology from the Leader of the Opposition, and direct the authorities to initiate legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior DMK leaders, including Duraimurugan, E V Velu, Sekar Babu and M A Subramanian, along with Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son-in-law V Sabareesan, were present at the residence when the police team arrived.

Before being taken away for questioning, Udhayanidhi briefly addressed reporters and described the police action as a “comedy”.

He alleged that the government had failed to answer questions raised by farmers and said he had highlighted several issues during Monday’s protest.