Udhayanidhi Stalin released after police questioning following arrest over 'double meaning' remarks

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was released on station bail on Tuesday after being arrested and questioned by police in connection with multiple cases registered over his alleged "double-meaning" remarks. The DMK leader was questioned at the Sengipatti police station near Thanjavur before being granted bail, where he was greeted by party workers upon his release.

The questioning lasted for abour an hour and he was set free approximately 9 hours following his arrest.

Udhayanidhi was arrested for questioning by a joint team of Thanjavur and Neelankarai police from his residence on East Coast Road in Neelankarai at around 11 am on Tuesday in connection with multiple cases registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against women during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur on Monday.

After his arrest, the Leader of the Opposition accused the state government of attempting to divert public attention from pressing issues affecting the people.

"I spoke for over 20 minutes on farmers, their welfare and the Cauvery river water issue. They have manipulated something that I never spoke about and are using it as a diversion tactic. It's not me; even a basic member of my party will not be threatened by such arrests. We will face it legally," Udhayanidhi told the media.

DMK president MK Stalin also lashed out at the TVK government after his son's arrest.

In a statement in Tamil, Stalin said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, which lacks the resolve to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights in the Cauvery water issue, showed no regard for Udhayanidhi's position as Leader of the Opposition when it arrested him and took him to Thanjavur. He alleged that the government was attempting to intimidate Udhayanidhi by registering cases against him under multiple sections.

Stalin demanded the immediate release of DMK cadres arrested across Tamil Nadu for participating in the protests after Udhayanidhi's arrest. He added, "Arrogance paves the way for destruction; persistent arrogance hastens destruction."