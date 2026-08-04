Vijay first TN CM to not utter a word against Karnataka: Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday warned the party’s agitation over the Cauvery water issue would escalate if the state government fails to address farmers’ demands. He said this after Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin led a farmers’ rally in Thanjavur.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay directly, Stalin said Tamil Nadu is “seeing for the first time” a Chief Minister who would not utter a word against Karnataka’s refusal to release water, adding the TVK government is functioning like a fraudulent regime that has cheated farmers.

“If the demands of our farmers are not met, the agitation will only grow,” Stalin said, noting the delta farmers were protesting on Aadi Perukku, the day meant to celebrate the Cauvery’s flow.

He pointed out Cauvery water due to reach Tamil Nadu by June 12 has not arrived even in August, accusing the TVK government of “laziness” that has left farmers along the Cauvery banks “sink in sorrow”.

On the Mekedatu dam dispute, Stalin asked whether the Chief Minister had seen reports of Karnataka’s all-party meeting on the issue a day earlier, questioning why no similar meeting had been convened in Tamil Nadu even as the state’s Chief Minister was reportedly keen to hold talks with Karnataka that was “adamant” on building the dam.