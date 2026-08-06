20K EV charging stations in TN in 5 years

CHENNAI: The state government has announced that 20,000 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be set up across TN over five years under PPP model to promote the use of electric vehicles. Nearly Rs 50 crore has been allocated in the current financial year for the project.

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, in the TVK government’s maiden budget, allocated Rs 15,828 crore to the energy sector.

The government has also earmarked Rs 5 crore to provide subsidies to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for installing EV charging stations in residential complexes.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) told TNIE that the corporation has begun identifying suitable locations including government offices, state and national highways, and other public places in major cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy.

“Once the locations are finalised, tenders will be floated to invite private players. With only seven months left in the current financial year, we are aiming to establish around 1,000 charging stations in the first phase,” the official said.

Residents’ welfare associations welcomed the announcement, but expressed concern over the lack of space in many apartment complexes.