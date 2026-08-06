20K EV charging stations in TN in 5 years

CHENNAI: The state government has announced that 20,000 public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be set up across TN over five years under PPP model to promote the use of electric vehicles. Nearly Rs 50 crore has been allocated in the current financial year for the project.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson, in the TVK government’s maiden budget, allocated Rs 15,828 crore to the energy sector.
The government has also earmarked Rs 5 crore to provide subsidies to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for installing EV charging stations in residential complexes.
A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) told TNIE that the corporation has begun identifying suitable locations including government offices, state and national highways, and other public places in major cities including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy.
“Once the locations are finalised, tenders will be floated to invite private players. With only seven months left in the current financial year, we are aiming to establish around 1,000 charging stations in the first phase,” the official said.
Residents’ welfare associations welcomed the announcement, but expressed concern over the lack of space in many apartment complexes.
Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association, said, “Most apartments in Chennai do not have enough space for dedicated EV charging stations. Many owners are charging their vehicles through domestic electricity connections. The subsidy is likely to help only larger gated communities,” she said, urging the government to extend financial assistance to other residential layouts with EV users.
E Natarajan, state secretary of the Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, said Tamil Nadu still lags behind states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, UP and Delhi in public EV charging infrastructure. He said the budget did not specify the role of TNEB as the nodal agency, the ownership of charging stations, the selection of private operators, the planning of sites, or charging tariffs.
Natarajan also stressed on the need to strengthen the power distribution network. He said 20,000 charging stations could add 600 MW to 1,200 MW of connected load, depending on their capacity. This would require upgrading existing infrastructure.
1,000 stations to be set up in first phase
Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has begun identifying suitable locations for setting up charging stations at public places, government offices, along state and national highways, and other places in major cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy. A senior official said once the locations are finalised, tenders will be floated to invite private players and that the department is aiming to establish around 1,000 charging stations in the first phase