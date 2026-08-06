AI-system to SPEED up approvals for building plans in Chennai

CHENNAI: The delay in getting approvals for buildings and layout plans will come down further as the state housing and urban development department has proposed to introduce an AI-enabled online planning approval system called Single Platform for Efficient Expedited Development (SPEED).

As per the revised Budget estimates, SPEED will integrate Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), and rural and urban local bodies, which grant approvals at various levels, to provide planning permissions to the public across the state in a timely and transparent manner. SPEED will be developed at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

While welcoming the move to introduce AI technology, S Ramaprabhu of Builders’ Association of India (BAI) cautioned that the government should ensure all the records related to revenue and registration departments are digitised before launching the new initiative.

“The AI system should be monitored at every level and all property documents should be linked with Aadhaar. On the other hand, beneficiaries are getting plan approvals under self-certification schemes within 10 minutes. The AI system will further reduce the duration,” he added.