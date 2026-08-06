Fishermen upset as budget fulfils just one TVK poll promise, silent on Indo-SL issue

NAGAPATTINAM: Although TVK made several promises to the fishing community in the run-up to the elections, its maiden budget fulfilled only one of them – increasing lean fishing period assistance for traditional fisher families from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

The budget earmarked Rs 135 crore for the scheme to benefit 1.93 lakh traditional fishermen families. The announcements were largely confined to traditional fishermen, and there were no measures for mechanised boat and trawler owners.

As opposed to its election promise of providing fishermen interest-free loans to purchase deep-sea fishing boats, the government allocated Rs 12 crore towards interest subsidies for traditional fishermen buying such vessels to encourage deep-sea fishing.

Fishermen also expressed disappointment over the absence of measures to address the recurring Indo-Sri Lankan fishermen conflict or increase the fuel subsidy. “We welcome the increase in the lean fishing period assistance, but the budget is silent on the Indo-Sri Lankan fishermen issue, which remains our biggest concern,” said RMP Rajendra Nattar of the Indian National Fishermen Union. He said around 200 boats remain in Sri Lankan custody, and the government hasn’t spoken about it.

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation general secretary A. Tajudeen pointed out that TVK manifesto promised to increase the monthly diesel subsidy limit from 1,900 litres to 3,500 litres and raise the fishing ban-period assistance from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000. “We were expecting the promises would be fulfilled, but are disappointed,” he said.