Forest staff disappointed over lack of welfare measures in TN Budget

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Forest Staff have expressed disappointment over the state budget, stating that it failed to address the long-pending welfare demands of forest personnel and contained only a few announcements aimed at mitigating human-animal conflict.

One of the key demands — the implementation of pay parity between forest guards and forest watchers and Grade I police constables — remains unresolved, they said.

According to sources, although forest guards and Grade I police constables perform duties involving public safety and wear khaki uniforms, there is a significant disparity in their salaries. Forest staff argue that while police personnel protect people and maintain law and order, forest personnel safeguard forests and wildlife under equally challenging conditions.

"The demand to bring the salaries of more than 4,000 forest guards and forest watchers on par with Grade I police constables has remained pending for over two decades. Despite performing hazardous duties, forest staff continue to receive lower pay," a forest staff said.

Forest guards are required to have passed Class 12 with mathematics and science, while forest watchers and Grade I police constables require a Class 10 qualification. However, despite comparable or higher educational qualifications, forest personnel receive lower salaries than police constables.

The staff also alleged a lack of transparency in the department's transfer counselling process. "Unlike several other government departments, there is no transparent transfer counselling system in the Forest Department.

This affects the morale and working conditions of staff. Welfare measures and a fair transfer policy would enable personnel to focus better on forest protection and tackling human-animal conflict," a forest range officer.