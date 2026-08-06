Global consultants to chart new course for Cooum, Adyar

CHENNAI: In yet another attempt to revive Chennai’s polluted waterways, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced that it will invite global tenders to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the restoration of the Cooum and Adyar rivers.

Presenting the revised budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the vision is to restore the rivers to a condition where residents can enjoy boating, children can safely play in the water, and people of all ages can walk or exercise along clean and unpolluted riverbanks.

“In the older projects, though there were various components, the focus was mainly on removal of encroachment, rehabilitation of families living along the riverbanks, construction of compound walls, and other Water Resources Department works but not much focus on riverfront works. Earlier, the works were carried out by the respective departments, while it may be different this time,” a senior official of the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) told TNIE.

According to the official, the global request for proposal will focus more riverfront development and on improving water quality by removing sewage outfalls through trunk sewer lines while simultaneously developing recreational spaces, walkways, cycling tracks and flood mitigation infrastructure along the riverbanks.