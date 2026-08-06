Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMK MLA

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former DMK legislator L Idhayavarman in the case registered by the Mahabalipuram police station for damaging the covers placed on a foundation plaque at the desalination plant at Nemmeli near Chennai.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted the relief while hearing the petition filed by the former MLA. He imposed the condition of reporting to the respondent police daily for two weeks.

Idhayavarman was booked under section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act for damaging the covers wrapped on the plaque ahead of the July 6 visit of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

He led his party men in protest against the covering up of the name of former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, who had inaugurated the facility during his tenure as the CM.

Recently, the court had declined to quash the FIR. However, it granted pre-arrest bail to Anandaraj, R Nithyanantham, and him.