Madras HC issues contempt notice to two IAS officers in transfer of veterinary assistant surgeon

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has severely criticised the conduct of two IAS officers for disobeying the order granting stay on the transfer of a veterinary assistant surgeon attached to the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) and issued them statutory notice for initiating contempt of court proceedings.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the orders directing the issuance to the incumbent AHD director H Krishna Unni and his immediate predecessor SP Amrith, while hearing the contempt of court petition filed by Dr A Senthilkumar, the veterinary assistant surgeon.

He has sought the court to punish the respondent officials for wilful disobedience of the court order passed on May 29, staying his transfer from Tiruvannamalai to Thoothukudi.

The judge, in the recent order, said that both the officers are answerable to the court.

He expressed displeasure over the conduct of the officials in dealing with the matter in a “so casual” manner even though the secretary of the department was figuring as the first respondent and not posting the petitioner in the post as directed by the court.