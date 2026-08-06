Madras HC orders Tasmac to issue bill for every sale, keep record to curb MRP violation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to issue bills for each and every bottle of alcohol sold in its outlets and maintain bill books. The order was passed by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan on a petition filed by advocate G Devarajan seeking action against the employees who collect excess amounts above the MRP for the liquor.

“All the Tasmac shops are directed to issue bills for the consumer for each and every bottle sold,” he said in the order passed recently.

The judge directed the respondents, including Managing Director of Tasmac, to issue necessary directions to all the outlets in the state to maintain the bill books. As per the directions of the court, the stock-cum-sale register and shop-wise summary report was produced in the court.

Referring to this, the judge said the records reveal each and every item of liquor they are maintaining, opening balance, inward bottles, sold out bottles and the amount collected from the consumers. However, Tasmac shops are not maintaining bill books and consumers are not issued any bills for the purchase. Further, records on purchase orders, the date of distribution of the bottles to the shops were not produced.

The petitioner had sought registration of FIR against the employees of certain retail outlets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and money laundering proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for recovering the entire excess amount collected during 2022-26 and remit it to the government.