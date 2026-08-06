Mangrove cover under TN-shore to expand to 2.5k hectares

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced an ambitious programme to restore and expand mangrove forests across 2,500 hectares under the World Bank-assisted TN-SHORE project.

Presenting the 2026-27 budget, the government said mangrove afforestation and restoration of degraded mangrove forests will be taken up in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Kanniyakumari through the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

The announcement builds on the ongoing TN-SHORE programme, which has already established a community-driven restoration model across the coast. During 2025-26, 34 village mangrove councils (VMCs) involving 1,735 members were constituted across 10 coastal divisions.

The programme has facilitated 258.63 hectares of new mangrove plantations and 413.74 hectares of degraded mangrove restoration, totalling 672.37 hectares.