MBBS & BDS seats: Students can flag issues till August 7

CHENNAI: The selection committee under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research on Wednesday published a list of ineligible candidates who have applied for MBBS and BDS courses online.

Candidates who have any grievance regarding their ineligibility status can log in to grievance redressal window using registered ID and password to upload supporting documents till August 7.

Previously only ineligible candidates could login and upload their revised documents which has now been extended to all candidates. New applications will not be accepted during this window, selection committee officials said.

For MBBS and BDS admissions, this year the selection committee received a total of 72,627 applications, 41,723 for government quota seats and 30,904 for management quota seats.

The number of candidates applied for MBBS and BDS admissions this year is more than the number of candidates who passed NEET-UG in TN According to National Testing Agency data, only 61,306 students passed the exam in 2026.

For the academic year 2026-2027, the state has a total of 13,999 MBBS seats following an addition of 950 seats (150 in three government colleges in Tiruvallur, Tiruppur and Namakkal, and 800 in private colleges).