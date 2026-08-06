New rooftop solar subsidy scheme in TN offers up to Rs 1L aid

CHENNAI: The government on Wednesday announced a new Rooftop Solar Subsidy Scheme in convergence with the centre’s Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Domestic consumers will now receive a subsidy of up to Rs1 lakh for installing 3kw rooftop solar panels for which the existing PM scheme subsidy was Rs 78,000.

The government has earmarked Rs 50 crore for implementing the scheme. Officials said the initiative will help the state improve its rooftop solar capacity which remains lower than several other states.

A senior official in Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited said Tamil Nadu has so far installed rooftop solar systems in 88,133 households, with a total installed capacity of 320 MW.

“In comparison, Gujarat has an installed rooftop solar capacity of 2,924 MW, Kerala 1,220 MW, Rajasthan 1,097 MW, and Andhra Pradesh 843.38 MW. Tamil Nadu has considerable scope to expand rooftop solar installations,” the official said.