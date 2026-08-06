No fund allocation for WRR Phase 2 leaves Kovai residents disappointed

COIMBATORE: The lack of announcement on fund allocation for the second phase of the long-pending Western Ring Road (WRR) project has come as a setback for Coimbatore, with residents, motorists and industrialists saying the absence of a financial commitment has cast uncertainty over one of Coimbatore's most important road infrastructure projects.

The first phase of the WRR, spanning about 11.8 km from Mylkal to Madampatti, was recently opened to the public. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, the four-lane road has helped ease traffic movement on the city's western outskirts by providing an alternative route for vehicles travelling towards Siruvani Road and adjoining areas.

The 32-km ring road has been planned in three phases and, once completed, will connect Mylkal with Narasimhanaickenpalayam, allowing heavy vehicles and traffic to bypass the city.

However, Phase 2, which will extend the corridor from Madampatti to Somayampalayam through Perur, Kallikanaickenpalayam and Vadavalli, is yet to take off due to the lack of administrative sanction and release of funds. Land acquisition for the project has largely been completed, but construction cannot begin as the government is yet to give the nod.

"People were expecting at least an announcement in the Budget. The first phase has shown how useful the project is, but unless the remaining phases are completed, the full benefit cannot be realised," said S Vishwanathan, a resident of Vadavalli.

R Dhandapani, who commutes daily between Perur and the city, said, "Traffic congestion continues to be severe during peak hours. The second phase will provide a major alternative route, and any further delay will only increase travel time as the western suburbs continue to expand. The TVK government must stop its vendetta politics and give approval for Phase 2 at the earliest."

Industrial representatives also pointed out that the ring road is vital for improving freight movement and reducing congestion within the city. "Coimbatore's industrial growth depends on better road connectivity. Delays in completing the remaining phases will affect logistics and future investments," said a representative of a city-based industrial association.

Several infrastructure projects announced during the previous DMK regime are yet to be taken up for implementation in Coimbatore after the change in government. Some of the projects include the Western Ring Road Phase 2, extension of the GD Naidu flyover, scheme roads and link roads, among others.