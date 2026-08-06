No reduction in power charges, solar waiver leaves industrialists disappointed in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Industrial organisations in Coimbatore provided a mixed response to the Tamil Nadu Budget presented on Wednesday, welcoming major investments in power infrastructure, renewable energy and industrial parks while expressing disappointment over the absence of relief on electricity fixed and demand charges that have long burdened MSMEs.

M Jayabal, president of the Recycle Textile Federation, said the sector had expected the Budget to address the long-pending demands of the state's 4.8 million MSME entrepreneurs.

"In particular, we were looking forward to a 50% reduction in fixed charges, which have risen by nearly 480%, a 50% cut in demand charges and the waiver of solar network charges.

These were among the commitments made during the election campaign with assurances of immediate implementation. The absence of any announcement on these crucial issues is a matter of disappointment for the MSME sector, which continues to face mounting financial pressures," he said.

J James, president of TACT, echoed the concerns, "It is disappointing that the Budget does not include the expectation that the fixed charge will be reduced from Rs 170 to Rs 35."

Several associations, however, appreciated the government's focus on power and industrial infrastructure. Durai Palanisamy, chairman of SIMA, welcomed the allocation of Rs 6,080 crore for the Green Energy Corridor III to evacuate 11,000 MW of renewable power and the push for Battery Energy Storage Systems to attract private investment and ensure grid stability.

He also welcomed the Rs 150 crore allocation under the Vetrithiran Training Scheme to skill one lakh people in a phased manner with a monthly stipend, noting that it would help meet industry's growing demand for skilled manpower.