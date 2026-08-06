Pattanam panchayat residents urge district in-charge minister to end decade-long drinking water crisis

COIMBATORE: Residents of Pattanam village panchayat have submitted a petition to the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare V Sampath Kumar, the in-charge minister for the district, asking him to sort out the acute drinking water shortage that has persisted for around 10 years in their panchayat.

Nine revenue villages within the Pattanam panchayat within the Sulur taluk have been facing acute scarcity of drinking water, with water being supplied only once in 25 days. A five-fold rise in population and water being supplied as per old estimates have been blamed for the shortage in the area, which lies in the periphery of Coimbatore city.

"As per the previous census, the population of the panchayat was only 9,200. The drinking water supply is still based on this outdated number. At present, the panchayat, comprising 12 wards, now has a population of more than 35,000, and the drinking water is not supplied in accordance with this growth. Drinking water is supplied from the Pillur water scheme.

While other panchayats receive water once a week, it is delayed here to once every 20 to 25 days. The quantity of drinking water supplied should be increased. We have stressed our demand with the minister," said S Santhosh, a social activist from the village.