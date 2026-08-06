Puducherry allocates portfolios to six-member Council of Ministers after delay

PUDUCHERRY: After a long delay, the Puducherry government on Wednesday allocated portfolios to its six member Council of Ministers.

The notification was issued by the Lieutenant Governor in consultation with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy under the Business of the Government of Puducherry (Allocation) Rules, 1963.

According to the notification, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy retained key departments, including Planning and Finance, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Revenue and Excise, General Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Local Administration, Transport, Town and Country Planning, Information and Publicity, Fire Services, and the Confidential and Cabinet Department. He will also oversee all subjects not allocated to other ministers.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam was assigned the Home, Electricity, Education, including Collegiate Education, Law, Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare, and Forest and Wildlife departments.