Residents oppose proposed closure of Ukkadam sub post office in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Residents of Ukkadam have expressed concern over the postal department's reported decision to shut down the Ukkadam sub post office, stating that the move would inconvenience thousands of people who continue to depend on postal services for banking and other essential transactions.

According to local residents, the post office has already stopped opening new accounts, fuelling fears that the facility will soon cease operations. The development comes close on the heels of the closure of the Kottaimedu post office, prompting residents to question the rationale behind shutting down two post offices serving several densely-populated neighbourhoods.

Ukkadam is home to nearly 50,000 residents and houses key commercial establishments, including the Moulana Mohamed Ali Old Scrap Market, wholesale fish market and fruit market.

Residents said the post office caters to people from nearly 10 surrounding localities and urged the authorities to reconsider the decision. They have also appealed to the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, to intervene and ensure that the facility continues to function.

Postal department sources, however, told TNIE the proposed closure is part of a rationalisation exercise based on the union government's distance norms, under which one post office is considered sufficient for a radius of 3km to 5km.

"The Ukkadam sub post office lacks adequate infrastructure, including seating space for customers, and footfall has declined significantly with the growing use of digital banking and online postal services," sources told TNIE.

Officials said residents can continue to access postal services at the Coimbatore head post office, Bazaar post office and Podanur post office, all located within the prescribed distance. Over the past two years, the department has also closed sub post offices at Kottaimedu, Sukrawarpettai and Coimbatore West as part of the same exercise.