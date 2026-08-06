Residents welcome proposal for metro between Hosur, Bengaluru

KRISHNAGIRI: Hosur residents welcomed the Budget announcement about the proposal to provide metro train connectivity between Hosur to Bommasandra in Karnataka.

The state government on Wednesday announced metro rail projects for Chennai, seeking additional metro lines and said it is also pursuing a metro rail from Hosur in Krishnagiri district to Bommasandra, with the support of the Karnataka government and the centre.

A Lakshmanan, a social activist and Hosur resident told TNIE, "Usually, political parties used to promise a metro rail project from Hosur in their manifesto before the election, but forget about it later.

The TVK government has mentioned this budget and we are expecting it to be implemented soon. This could be South India's first cross-border mass rapid transit link, drastically cutting down travel time, easing heavy traffic on NH 44, and bridging two major industrial and IT areas."

"Metro rail will replace unpredictable highway traffic snarls with a reliable, fixed-schedule rail commute, and make commute easier for thousands of workers who can live affordably in Hosur while working in Bengaluru."

Seconding him, K Srinivasan, a techie from Hosur said, "I have been shuttling between Bengaluru and Hosur by train for the past 23 years.

On a daily basis, more than 12,000 people commute between Hosur and Bengaluru by train. We have been demanding Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments to provide metro connectivity for over a decade."

Hosur Passengers Association joint secretary M Umamageswaran, also a private company employee from Hosur, told TNIE, "Apart from rail users, about 5,000 people regularly travel to Bengaluru for work by two-wheelers, cars and buses and they will also benefit. This will reduce traffic congestion between the two states at the border. Hosur is largely a developing industrial hub, which definitely need metro connectivity."