Riverfront plan raises eyebrows as Vaigai project yet to take off

MADURAI: The state government’s announcement of Rs 53 crore for riverfront development along the Vaigai, Cauvery, and Thamirabarani rivers in the state budget on Wednesday has triggered confusion among stakeholders in Madurai, as the Rs 79 crore Vaigai riverfront project announced in the interim budget announced in February is yet to take off and remains in the tender bid stage.

Questioning the need for this before the earlier project is implemented, stakeholders urged the authorities to come up with a clear and comprehensive plan.

Madurai Corporation has already floated tenders for the Vaigai riverfront development project. Official sources said the state had approved a `76-crore beautification project in February.

After revising the tender in July this year, the project cost was enhanced to Rs 79.2 crore. Even as the civic body’s project is awaiting execution, the state budget announced a separate allocation of Rs 53 crore on Wednesday. Tourism Department officials in Madurai said an inter-departmental meeting will soon be held to prepare a detailed tourism-centric plan for the Vaigai riverfront, independent of the ongoing project.

City-based activist T Nageswaran appreciated the initiative on tourism development through Vaigai river front development, however, he said, “Multiple announcements could create duplication instead of accelerating the river’s restoration.” Dr J Mahendra Varman of the Madurai Infra & Developments Association said, “Beautification without biological and technological protection is unsustainable.”